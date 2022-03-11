Nets Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.

At one point, they had been at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall.

This is the first time these two teams have faced off since the blockbuster trade last month that sent James Harden to the 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Nets.

