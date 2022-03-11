Skip to main content
Nets Starting Lineup Against 76ers

Nets Starting Lineup Against 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.   

The full lineup for the Nets against the 76ers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-33 record in the 66 games that they have played in so far this season.  

At one point, they had been at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall.  

This is the first time these two teams have faced off since the blockbuster trade last month that sent James Harden to the 76ers and Ben Simmons to the Nets. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Video Of Ben Simmons Heckled Outside Of Philadelphia Hotel

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17862139_168388303_lowres
News

Eric Gordon's Move On LeBron James Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_16377319_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Hawks

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17410557_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Beat The Heat

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_4374843_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Working Out A Former Rookie Of The Year

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17118478_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago