Steve Nash Answers The James Harden Question Everyone Wants To Know

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a massive slump where they have lost seven games in a row, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

During the middle of their struggles on the court, there has also been noise circulating about the potential of James Harden being traded (see tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic on February 4, and read the article here).

On Sunday afternoon, the Nets are taking on the Denver Nuggets in Colorado, and before the game Steve Nash was asked about Harden.

Two clips of Nash speaking about Harden can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.

Reporter: "It sounded like, and I don't want to misinterpret you, but you guys are not trading James Harden?"

Nash: "Yes, that's correct."

The Nets are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-23 record.

