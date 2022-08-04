Skip to main content

New Dallas Mavericks Star Sends Out A Tweet

On Thursday, Christian Wood sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks after being traded from the Houston Rockets.
Wood was on the Houston Rockets for the last two seasons before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks after the season ended. 

Last season, he played 68 games and averaged a very solid 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.  

The Rockets were not a good team, but he showed that he can be a player who puts up solid numbers when given the opportunity.

In 2021 (his first season in Houston), he played a career-high 32.3 minutes per contest. 

He ended up averaging a career-high 21.0 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field and over 37% shooting from the three-point range. 

The Mavs are getting a solid player to add to their rotation next season. 

They are coming off an excellent season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference.  

All-Star Luka Doncic won his first career playoff series when they beat Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in six games in the first-round. 

They then stunned the Phoenix Suns in the second-round of the playoffs.

The Suns had a 2-0 lead in the series, but the Mavs went 4-1 the rest of the way including a blowout win on the road in Arizona in Game 7. 

Their season came to a halt when they lost in the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors in five games.

Overall, it was a very impressive season for the Mavs, who were also in their first season coached by Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. 

