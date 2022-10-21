Pelicans And Hornets Starting Lineups

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets will face off in North Carolina.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start McCollum, Jones, Ingram, Williamson, Valanciunas on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Hornets will start Rozier, Oubre, Hayward, Washington, Plumlee on Friday."

The Pelicans are coming off a big road win on Wednesday evening over the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 130-108.

It was the first time that Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram had played together in a regular season game.

The trio looked fantastic, and they will now look to pick up their second win of the season over the Hornets.

Last season, they did not have Williamson, but they still made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

As for the Hornets, they also come into the game with a 1-0 record after beating the San Antonio Spurs in Texas by a score of 129-102 on Wednesday night.

They did so without their best player LaMelo Ball, who has also been ruled out for Friday's game.

Ball made the NBA All-Star Game last season, and he is the face of their franchise.

They will look to win their second game of the season without him.

He is out due to an ankle sprain.

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) listed out for Friday."

The Pelicans should likely win this game based on the fact that Ball is out.