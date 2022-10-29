Pelicans And Suns Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
On Friday night, the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups (as relayed by Underdog NBA).     

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Pelicans will start Alvarado, McCollum, Marshall, Murphy, Valanciunas on Friday."  

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Suns will start Paul, Booker, Bridges, Johnson, Ayton on Friday."

The Pelicans enter the game with a 3-1 record in their first four contests, but they will be playing without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Therefore, they are without two of their three best players (C.J. McCollum will be in the starting lineup).

As for the Suns, they enter the game also 3-1, and are coming off beating the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening at home.

The Pelicans and Suns faced off in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and the Suns won the series in six games.

However, the Pelicans put up a good fight.

The Suns had finished the season with the best record in the NBA, while the Pelicans won their way through the play-in tournament just to make the playoffs.

Devin Booker is off to a great start to the new season averaging 32.5 points per contest on 53.0% from the field and 48% from the three-point range.

He's also dishing out 5.8 assists per contest.

Ingram is leading the Pelicans averaging 22.8 points per contest, while McCollum is averaging 7.8 assists per contest.

Both teams will likely be contenders in the Western Conference (if healthy). 

