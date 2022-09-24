New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players

The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off a very successful season where they made the NBA Playoffs and took the Phoenix Suns to six games in the first round.

They will begin their preseason on Oct. 4 when they visit the Chicago Bulls in Illinois.

With the season on the horizon, the Pelicans made some roster moves on Saturday.

The team announced (h/t RealGM) that they signed John Butler and Zylan Cheatham while waiving Izaiah Brockington.

Pelicans PR: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham. In a related move, the Pelicans have waived two-way guard Izaiah Brockington. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed."

Butler played his college basketball at Florida State and averaged 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest in 31 games this past season.

He did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

As for Cheatham, he played one game for the Utah Jazz this past season and also played four games for the Pelicans in 2019.

After the news, he sent out a tweet, which the Pelicans retweeted

Brockington was waived after initially signing a two-way contract earlier this month.

He averaged 16.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 35 games for Iowa State last season.

The Pelicans will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Oct. 19 in New York.