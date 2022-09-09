New Orleans Pelicans Sign Dereon Seabron To Two-Way Contract

With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum all healthy to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans have high playoff aspirations.

Looking to fill out the back-end of their roster, the Pelicans have utilized their first two-way roster spot by officially signing undrafted rookie Dereon Seabron to a two-way contract, sources tell Fastbreak on FanNation.

While news of Seabron joining the Pelicans was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania in June, he did not officially sign his two-way contract with the Pelicans until Friday.

A 22-year-old guard coming out of North Carolina State, Seabron has a lot to offer given his length and versatility out on the perimeter. He really stood out at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, as teams were intrigued in his measurement and play in the scrimmage portion of the combine.

At N.C. State this past year, Seabron averaged 17.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49.1% from the floor. He earned Second-Team All-ACC honors and he was also named the ACC Most Improved Player.

Playing in Summer League this past July with the Pelicans, Dereon Seabron played in a total of five games and averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 50.0% from three-point range.

Still having one open two-way roster spot for the 2022-23 NBA season, it will be interesting to see what the Pelicans decide to do.

Both Izaiah Brockington and Daeqwon Plowden have agreed to training camp deals with the team, so they are in-play for this final two-way spot, as is 2022 second-round pick E.J. Liddell, who suffered a torn ACL in Summer League.

Coming off of a 36-46 season and making the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the Pelicans will enter the 2022-23 NBA season as a team to watch out for given their depth and superstar talents.