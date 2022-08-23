Pelicans Zion Williams To Play On Opening Night

Zion Williamson has not suited up and played in a game for the New Orleans Pelicans since April 6, 2021, but it seems like his near year-and-a-half long absence from basketball is coming to an end.

In his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Athletic’s Shams Charania stated that Zion Williamson is expected to play in his team’s season opener on the road on October 19 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Shams Charania: “He will be playing. Pat, you know what I am interested in? The Nets open the season at Barclays Center against the Pelicans on October 19. But that is not a national TV game, it is interesting… I think we can start that push: Pelicans-Nets national TV October 19.”

A lot has been said about Zion Williamson’s future in this league and whether or not he can remain healthy enough for the New Orleans Pelicans to still believe in him.

Well, he recently put pen to paper on a new five-year $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him upwards of $231 million in total, so it is pretty clear to conclude that New Orleans has high belief that he can be “their guy” moving forward.

Playing just 85 total regular season games in the league since being drafted first overall in 2019 due to injuries, Zion has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and has shot 60.4% from the floor.

Being too big for guards to defend and too agile and quick for frontcourt talents to defend, Williamson is a complete mismatch for virtually any player in the NBA, even other All-Star-level talents!

What is interesting about his scheduled return is exactly what Charania mentioned in terms of this season opener for the Pelicans not being on national television.

The Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans are going to be too sneaky good teams in the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively, and while a lot of drama has surrounded Brooklyn this offseason with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they are “all systems go” for the 2022-23 season.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be taking on Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram in this season opening game, which is why the NBA could look to make an early change to their schedule and make sure this game is on national TV.

Nonetheless, Zion Williamson will be making his return to action on October 19 to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.