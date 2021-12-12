Here's What Eli Manning Tweeted About Kevin Durant

Eli Manning's Hilarious Tweet About Kevin Durant
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning sent out a tweet about current Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
The post from Manning can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Manning was quote tweeting a video of him throwing a touchdown pass to Durant that was shared by Overtime, and originally posted by Rick Kleiman (see post below).
Manning retried at the end of the 2019 season, and is a two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion.
As for Durant, he's a two-time NBA Champion, and was the 2014 MVP of the NBA.
After beginning his career in Oklahoma City on the Thunder, he joined the Golden State Warriors during the summer of 2016, and then joined the Nets during the summer of 2019.
This season, the Nets are 18-8 in their first 26 games and the top seed in the east.
Durant is averaging a team-high 28.4 points per game.
