New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former North Carolina Tar Heels Star

The New York Knicks will tip off the preseason on October 5 against the Detroit Pistons in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden, and their first regular season game on October 19 in Memphis against the Grizzlies.

With the season approaching, the Knicks continue to make roster moves.

On Friday, they announced that they had signed Garrison Brooks, who went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed forward Garrison Brooks to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."

Earlier in the day, the team had released Quinton Rose and M.J. Walker.

Brooks did not get selected in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer, but he did play for the Knicks in NBA Summer League.

In college, he played four seasons for the North Carolina Tar Heels, and this past season he played for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

With UNC, he averaged 9.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 133 regular season games.

He also won the ACC's 2019-20 Most Improved Player Award.

This past year with the Bulldogs, he averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest in 34 regular season games.

The Knicks are coming off a down year as they went just 37-45, which had them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2021, they had been the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they clearly took a step backward last season.