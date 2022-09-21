New York Knicks Announce Signing Of New Player

The New York Knicks will open up training camp in a week, and play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Detroit Pistons.

They are coming off a disappointing season where they went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In 2021, they had been the fourth seed in the east.

With the new season approaching soon, the Knicks announced that they have signed a new player in a press release on Wednesday (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Quinton Rose to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed."

Rose played his college basketball for Temple, and averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 129 career games.

He went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, but has played the last two seasons for the Westchester Knicks.

This past season, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest in 21 games.

He also played in ten Showcase Cup Games, and averaged 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

It will be interesting to see if the Knicks give him a chance to play in the preseason.

They will play the Pistons, Indiana Pacers (twice) and Washington Wizards before tipping off their regular season on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 19.

The Knicks have made solid additions to their roster over the offseason, and the biggest pickup was Jalen Brunson, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

They will more than likely compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.