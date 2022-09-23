New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players

The New York Knicks will play their first preseason game on October 4 when they host the Detroit Pistons in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden.

All 30 NBA teams will begin training camp within five days, so the season is approaching quickly.

Many teams have been signing and waiving players to prepare for the season.

On Friday, the Knicks announced that they had waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Knicks PR: "Knicks waive M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose."

Both Walker and Rose had been signed on September 21.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, Walker had been signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, so he will likely play for their G League team (Westchester).

Begley: "Knicks announce they’ve waived MJ Walker and Quinton Rose. They now have 18 players under contract heading into camp. Walker has an Exhibit 10 contract, per source. That contract incentivizes waived players to join the G League affiliate of their NBA club.

Walker did not get selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he played in two games for the Phoenix Suns this past season.

He also played in 26 regular season games for the Westchester Knicks and averaged 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

In addition, he played in 13 Showcase Cup games and averaged 10.4 points, 3.7 rebounds 2,.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest.

As for Rose, he went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played for Westchester in each of the last two seasons.

Last year, he averaged 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 21 regular season games.

In the Showcase Cup, he averaged 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in ten games.

The Knicks will play their first regular game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.