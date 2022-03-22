The Knicks Have Signed A New Player

The Knicks Have Signed A Former Mavericks Player
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Feron Hunt. He played in four preseason games for the Dallas Mavericks.
On Thursday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Feron Hunt.
The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.
Hunt is 22-year-old, and went undrafted out of SMU in this past summer's NBA Draft.
He played in the NBA Summer League and the preseason with the Dallas Mavericks, but did not make the regular season roster.
Therefore, he has spent his entire season in the G-League (Texas Legends) and averaged an impressive 17.8 points per game in 37 games.
The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-41 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.