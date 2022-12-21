Knicks Forced To Forfeit Draft Pick After NBA Investigation

The New York Knicks were forced to forfeit their 2025 second-round draft pick as a result of the NBA’s investigation into tampering during the signing of Jalen Brunson.

Winning eight consecutive games, the New York Knicks find themselves as the hottest team in the NBA right now and they have not received any bad news recently.

On Wednesday afternoon though, they were hit with some bad news in regards to the league’s investigation into tampering this past offseason when the Knicks were talking with Jalen Brunson during free agency.

According to the NBA’s report, the New York Knicks violated league rules governing the “timing of this season’s free agency discussions” and as a result, the team will forfeit their 2025 second-round pick. The league’s report also stated that the Knicks engaged in free agency discussions involving Jalen Brunson prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.

New York does not currently own a second-round pick until 2025, hence why the penalty for this violation is being delayed.

Earlier this season, the NBA handed down a similar penalty on the Philadelphia 76ers for violating the league’s tampering rules in regards to their signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr.

The 76ers were forced to forfeit second-round picks in 2023 and 2024 as a result.

The New York Knicks are currently 18-13 and Jalen Brunson has been a fantastic addition for them.

Playing in all 31 games for the team, Brunson has averaged a career-high 20.8 points, a career-high 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from three-point range.

Expected by many to be a first-time All-Star this season, the Knicks are likely shrugging their shoulders at this “punishment” from the league, as it is nothing more than a slap on the wrist, especially since this draft pick is not immediate.

What this means for the NBA and teams moving forward in regards to the tampering rules could spell trouble for the league. Losing a second-round pick is not that big of a deal in many team’s eyes and if this is the cost of them getting a player that they really want in free agency, many organizations may be inclined to violate these tampering rules.

