Here's What Kemba Walker Said About Being Pulled From The Knicks Rotation

Publish date:
New York Knicks' Kemba Walker Spoke About Being Benched
Kemba Walker spoke about being taken out of the rotation for the New York Knicks.
During the offseason the New York Knicks signed four-time All-Star Kemba Walker, who is a New York native.
However, the signing has not gone as planned, because Walker has been taken out of the rotation by head coach Tom Thibodeau (see tweet from SNY's Knicks Videos below from Nov. 29).
Walker had been out due to injury against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 27, but in the last three games has just not played (the Knicks lost all three games).
"I could be pissed, I could be upset, but at the end of the day there are some young guys here who look up to me," Walker said on Monday to reporters.
The full clip of Walker speaking about the situation can be watched below in a tweet from SNY's Knicks Videos.
