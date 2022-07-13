Knicks Officially Announce Signing Of Former Mavericks Star

On Tuesday, The New York Knicks officially announced the signing of former Dallas Mavericks player Jalen Brunson.

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jalen Brunson. Terms of the deal were not disclosed."

The Knicks PR shared a quote from team president Leon Rose.

"We are beyond thrilled to add Jalen Brunson to our organization," Rose said. "He's a competitor, a leader, a playmaker and most importantly a winner. His addition is a perfect complement to the team that we are building and the culture we are establishing."

Brunson has spent his entire NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks after being drafted with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Last season, he had a career year averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

The Mavs made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals by beating the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns in the first two rounds.

Brunson averaged 21.6 points per game in the playoffs, and when Luka Doncic did not play in the first three games of the first-round, the Mavs still had a 2-1 lead thanks to Brunson's play.

They ended up losing in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the Conference Finals.

As for the Knicks, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament this past season.

Brunson joins a team that already has solid players such as Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett.