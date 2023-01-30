According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are interested in a Toronto Raptors player.

The NBA trading deadline is less than two weeks away (February 9), so the rumors around the league will start to heat up very soon.

Two teams that are very intriguing are the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks.

Last season, the Raptors were one of the best surprises when they finished as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks were a massive disappointment finishing as the 11th seed (just one season after being the fourth seed).

In 2022-23, the roles are reversed, as the Knicks (27-24) look like a playoff team, while the Raptors (23-28) do not.

The Raptors have a lot of players on their rosters that could net them a high return on the trade market, and one of them is former Indiana Hoosier O.G. Anunoby.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Knicks have shown interest in the 25-year-old forward.

Via Charania's article on The Athletic: "The Knicks and Suns are among the interested suitors in Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, sources say. New York has shown a willingness to offer multiple first-round picks for Anunoby, according to those sources."

Anunoby is in his sixth season in the league after being selected as the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The NBA Champion has averages of 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 steals per contest in 45 games.

In his first five seasons, he has improved his points and assists per game (every year) and is a rising star in the league.