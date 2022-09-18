New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player

Svi Mykhailiuk was a star at Kansas for four seasons (he shot 44.4% from the three-point range during his senior season), and after that, he was the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He played for the Toronto Raptors in 2022 and averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest in 56 games.

He is typically a good shooter, but with the Raptors, he only shot 30.6% from the three-point range.

At the end of August, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the team had waived Mykhailiuk.

On Sunday, Charania reports that he is signing a partly guaranteed deal with the New York Knicks.

Charania: "Free agent G/F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a partially guaranteed one year deal with the New York Knicks, his agency @SIGSports told @TheAthletic @Stadium."

In addition to the Raptors and Lakers, he has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The best season of his career came with the Pistons in 2020, when he averaged 9.0 points per contest on 40.4% shooting from the three-point range in 56 games (he also started in 27 of them).

If he can play like that again, he would have a lot of potential suitors in the NBA and could be a big help to the Knicks (if he makes the roster).

Last season, the Knicks went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had been the fourth seed in the east in 2021, so this was an unfortunate step backward.

The Knicks will tip off the 2022-23 season in Memphis, Tennessee, against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on October 19.