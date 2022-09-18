Skip to main content
New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player

New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Svi Mykhailiuk was a star at Kansas for four seasons (he shot 44.4% from the three-point range during his senior season), and after that, he was the 47th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. 

He played for the Toronto Raptors in 2022 and averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest in 56 games.  

He is typically a good shooter, but with the Raptors, he only shot 30.6% from the three-point range. 

At the end of August, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the team had waived Mykhailiuk. 

On Sunday, Charania reports that he is signing a partly guaranteed deal with the New York Knicks. 

Charania: "Free agent G/F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a partially guaranteed one year deal with the New York Knicks, his agency @SIGSports told @TheAthletic @Stadium."

In addition to the Raptors and Lakers, he has also played for the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder.  

The best season of his career came with the Pistons in 2020, when he averaged 9.0 points per contest on 40.4% shooting from the three-point range in 56 games (he also started in 27 of them).  

If he can play like that again, he would have a lot of potential suitors in the NBA and could be a big help to the Knicks (if he makes the roster). 

Last season, the Knicks went just 37-45 and finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had been the fourth seed in the east in 2021, so this was an unfortunate step backward. 

The Knicks will tip off the 2022-23 season in Memphis, Tennessee, against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on October 19. 

USATSI_17685479_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12033013_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17909946_168388303_lowres
News

Isaiah Thomas Disputes Report That He Worked Out For This Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18569402_168388303_lowres
News

How Many Days Away Is The 2022-23 NBA Season?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18692645_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17955350_168388303_lowres
News

Update Given On Miles Bridges Status This Offseason

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18047568_168388303_lowres (1)
News

New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18608516_168388303_lowres
News

Minnesota Timberwolves Reportedly Sign Former Denver Nuggets Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_14012955_168388303_lowres
News

The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

By Ben Stinar