Skip to main content
New York Knicks Sign Two-Way Player To New Contract

New York Knicks Sign Two-Way Player To New Contract

On Thursday, the New York Knicks agreed to a new three-year contract with former 2021 second-round pick Jericho Sims, who played last season in New York on a two-way contract.

On Thursday, the New York Knicks agreed to a new three-year contract with former 2021 second-round pick Jericho Sims, who played last season in New York on a two-way contract.

Making one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason by signing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the New York Knicks are starting to round out the rest of their roster.

On Thursday, the Knicks and Jericho Sims agreed to a new three-year contract, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sims, 23, was drafted 58th overall by New York in 2021 and played the 2021-22 season with the team on a two-way contract. This past year, the former Texas Longhorn played in 41 games with the Knicks and he saw a lot of playing time late in the year after New York had been eliminated from postseason contention.

As a rookie, Jericho Sims averaged 13.5 minutes per game, 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and showcased his abilities to be a high-flying, acrobatic big man.

Still a raw athlete, the Knicks are excited about what the future holds for Sims, especially given that he is still young and has time to grow behind Mitchell Robinson, who the team just signed to a new long-term contract in free agency.

In his final three games of the 2021-22 season, Sims averaged 7.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and shot 57.1% from the floor. He also started in all three of these games.

With Mitchell Robinson back and the team also signing Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason, it is unknown what kind of role Jericho Sims will hold with the New York Knicks in their frontcourt during the 2022-23 season. 

Tags
terms:
New York KnicksJericho Sims2022 NBA Free AgencyNBA News

USATSI_17625676_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Sign Two-Way Player To New Contract

By Brett Siegeljust now
USATSI_18042298_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Russell Westbrook Could Reportedly Be Traded To A Shocking Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17210383_168388303_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17675327_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Latest Report About Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_12170435_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18374859_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Announce Signing Of 2x All-Star

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17973898_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_17537115_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Viral Tweet After Huge Decision About His Future

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago