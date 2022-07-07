New York Knicks Sign Two-Way Player To New Contract

Making one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason by signing Jalen Brunson in free agency, the New York Knicks are starting to round out the rest of their roster.

On Thursday, the Knicks and Jericho Sims agreed to a new three-year contract, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sims, 23, was drafted 58th overall by New York in 2021 and played the 2021-22 season with the team on a two-way contract. This past year, the former Texas Longhorn played in 41 games with the Knicks and he saw a lot of playing time late in the year after New York had been eliminated from postseason contention.

As a rookie, Jericho Sims averaged 13.5 minutes per game, 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and showcased his abilities to be a high-flying, acrobatic big man.

Still a raw athlete, the Knicks are excited about what the future holds for Sims, especially given that he is still young and has time to grow behind Mitchell Robinson, who the team just signed to a new long-term contract in free agency.

In his final three games of the 2021-22 season, Sims averaged 7.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and shot 57.1% from the floor. He also started in all three of these games.

With Mitchell Robinson back and the team also signing Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason, it is unknown what kind of role Jericho Sims will hold with the New York Knicks in their frontcourt during the 2022-23 season.