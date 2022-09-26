Skip to main content
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

This time of the year is when many teams make a lot of transactions.

Making small moves at the end of the roster for camp is extremely common.

On Sunday night, the Knicks announced that they had signed Jalen Harris, who played for the Toronto Raptors in 2021.

Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Jalen Harris to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the deal were not disclosed."

Harris played in 13 games for the Raptors and averaged 7.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. 

In addition, he shot a very impressive 47.2% from the three-point range on 2.8 attempts per contest. 

He was the 59th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Nevada and has also spent time in the G League. 

In seven regular season (G League) games, he averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.

At 24 years old, he still has plenty of time to establish himself as a legitimate NBA player.

It will be interesting to see if the Knicks give him a chance to play in the preseason

Last season, the Knicks went just 37-45, so they finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference and missed the NBA Playoffs.

They will play their first regular season game on Oct. 19th against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road in Tennessee. 

