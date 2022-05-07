Knicks Star Tweets A Bold Take About The Bucks During Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon, and during the game New York Knicks star Evan Fournier sent out a tweet.
Fournier's tweet said: "I know the Bucks have a winning formula but I’ll never understand why Lopez doesn’t get touches in the post."
The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, and they finished the year as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
In the first-round they beat the Chicago Bulls in just five games, so they have picked up right where they left off last year and look like a contender to win it again this year.
As for the Knicks, they had an incredible season in 2021 where they made the NBA Playoffs as the fourth seed, but this year the Knicks failed to make the playoffs or the play-in tournament.
Fournier finished his year averaging 14.1 points per game on a very solid 39% shooting from the three-point range.
