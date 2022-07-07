Skip to main content
Immanuel Quickley's Viral Tweet About Derrick Rose

New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about his teammate Derrick Rose.

On Tuesday, Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about Derrick Rose that is going viral.  

Quickley was quote tweeting a tweet with a video of Rose at a drive thru that was going on around Twitter.   

Quickley captioned his post saying: "This the most D Rose video I ever seen lol"

The Knicks had a tough season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, which meant that they missed the play-in tournament and playoffs. 

In 2021, the Knicks made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 when they finished the year as the fourth seed in the east. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

