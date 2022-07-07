Immanuel Quickley's Viral Tweet About Derrick Rose
New York Knicks star Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about his teammate Derrick Rose.
On Tuesday, Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet about Derrick Rose that is going viral.
Quickley was quote tweeting a tweet with a video of Rose at a drive thru that was going on around Twitter.
Quickley captioned his post saying: "This the most D Rose video I ever seen lol"
The Knicks had a tough season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, which meant that they missed the play-in tournament and playoffs.
In 2021, the Knicks made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 when they finished the year as the fourth seed in the east.
