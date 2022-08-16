Skip to main content
New York Knicks Star Tweets An Intriguing Question

New York Knicks Star Tweets An Intriguing Question

New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted out a question.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted out a question.

Fournier: "Who’s the the most courageous, the guy who’s not afraid of anything or the guy who’s afraid but does it anyway?" 

Fournier just finished up first season playing for the Knicks, and he averaged a very solid 14.1 points per game on 38.9% shooting from the three-point range.

However, the Kicks had a down year. 

In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the east, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs and finished as the 11th seed.   

They have a very talented roster that is a good mix of young players and veterans.  

Fournier has played in the NBA for ten seasons, and he is currently only 29-years-old. 

Over his career, he has always been a very solid scorer. 

He was a first-round pick (20th overall) in 2012, and played the first two seasons of his career for the Denver Nuggets. 

After that, he spent part of seven seasons in Orlando, Florida, playing for the Magic. 

Prior to playing for the Knicks, he spent the 2021 season on the Magic and Boston Celtics. 

His career averages are 14.3 points per game on 38.1% shooting from the three-point range. 

He is a very consistent role player that can be relied upon to score efficiently. 

In addition, he has played in the NBA Playoffs in four different seasons.

However, he has only played in 19 playoff games, because he has never made it out of the second-round. 

USATSI_17122389_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Star Tweets An Intriguing Question

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17364729_168388303_lowres
News

Three Trade Scenarios Involving Donovan Mitchell Based On Latest Rumors

By Brett Siegel9 minutes ago
USATSI_17999468_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan Tweeted Something

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17285369_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_16084923_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Reinstates Jalen Harris After Year-Long Suspension

By Brett Siegel47 minutes ago
USATSI_13905567_168388303_lowres
News

Skip Bayless Sends Out A VIRAL Tweet About LeBron James' Son

By Ben Stinar52 minutes ago
USATSI_12089132_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Shannon Sharpe Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_11796330_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma Comments On LeBron James' Instagram Post

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17323274_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Big Update On The New York Knicks Pursuit Of Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago