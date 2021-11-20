Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    New York Knicks' Starting Lineup Against The Houston Rockets
    The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets.
    The New York Knicks are in Texas to play the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening. 

    Both teams come into the season in much different places in the standings. 

    The Knicks are 8-7, and look like they will once again be in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, and the Rockets come into the game 1-14, and are at the bottom of the Western Conference.

    For the game, the Knicks have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    After starting out the season 5-1, the Knicks have cooled down, but still appear to be a real contender in the east with a team that is loaded with veterans and young talent and the 2021 NBA's Coach of The Year Tom Thibodeau. 

