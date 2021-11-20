Publish date:
New York Knicks' Starting Lineup Against The Houston Rockets
The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets.
The New York Knicks are in Texas to play the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening.
Both teams come into the season in much different places in the standings.
The Knicks are 8-7, and look like they will once again be in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, and the Rockets come into the game 1-14, and are at the bottom of the Western Conference.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
After starting out the season 5-1, the Knicks have cooled down, but still appear to be a real contender in the east with a team that is loaded with veterans and young talent and the 2021 NBA's Coach of The Year Tom Thibodeau.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.