Publish date:
New York Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Minnesota Timberwolves
The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The New York Knicks are in Minnesota playing the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening, and for the game the team has announced their starting lineup.
The full starting lineup for the Knicks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.
The Knicks will start Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
Coming into the game the Knicks are 15-18 in 33 games this season, and are coming off of a win on Christmas against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
They have gone just 4-6 in their last ten games.
As for the Timberwolves, they come into the game with a 16-17 record, and are coming off of a win over the Boston Celtics the night before.
