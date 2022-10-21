Knicks Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons for their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Knicks are coming off an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening by a score of 115-112.

For the game, they have released their starting lineup and injury report.

The only player on the injury report is Quentin Grimes, who is out due to a foot injury.

NBA's official injury report

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Friday."

Last season, the Knicks took a big step backward as they finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs just one season after being the fourth seed in the east.

It will be interesting to see how they respond this season because they have a roster that could go either way.

Any outcome (playoffs or not) would be no surprise.

As for the Pistons, they were the 14th seed in the east last season, but they have some talent on their roster.

2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham led them to their first win of the season over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic.

The former Oklahoma State star put up 18 points and ten assists in the win.

They also drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick, and acquired Bojan Bogdanovic (from the Utah Jazz) over the offseason, so they will definitely be improved.