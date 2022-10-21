Skip to main content
Knicks Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

Knicks Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

The New York Knicks have announced their injury report and starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons for their first home game of the 2022-23 NBA season.  

The Knicks are coming off an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening by a score of 115-112.        

For the game, they have released their starting lineup and injury report. 

The only player on the injury report is Quentin Grimes, who is out due to a foot injury. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

Their starting lineup has been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Fournier, Barrett, Randle, Robinson on Friday."

Last season, the Knicks took a big step backward as they finished as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs just one season after being the fourth seed in the east. 

It will be interesting to see how they respond this season because they have a roster that could go either way. 

Any outcome (playoffs or not) would be no surprise. 

As for the Pistons, they were the 14th seed in the east last season, but they have some talent on their roster.

2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham led them to their first win of the season over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. 

The former Oklahoma State star put up 18 points and ten assists in the win. 

They also drafted Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick, and acquired Bojan Bogdanovic (from the Utah Jazz) over the offseason, so they will definitely be improved. 

USATSI_19261586_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19256997_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat And Boston Celtics Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18169405_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans And Hornets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17448796_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262838_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cole Anthony's Final Injury Status For Magic-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19169137_168388303_lowres
News

Wizards Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18165799_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Nuggets-Warriors 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18323931_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Celtics-Heat 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday

By Brett Siegel