New York Knicks Waive 3 Players

The New York Knicks finished up their preseason on Friday evening with a blowout win over the Washington Wizards (105-89).

They went 3-1 in four exhibition games with wins over the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers and Wizards (their one loss came against the Pacers).

The season begins in less than a week, so teams are trimming their rosters, and on Saturday, the Knicks announced that they have waived James Akinjo, Jalen Harris, and DaQuan Jeffries (h/t Hoops Rumors).

Harris is 24 years old and played in 13 games with the Toronto Raptors during the 2021 season.

He averaged 7.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

This past season, he played for Vanoli Cremona and averaged 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 18 games.

As for Jeffries, he has played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies over three seasons in the NBA.

Last year, the 25-year-old played in three games for the Grizzlies.

Lastly, Akinjo played his college basketball for Georgetown, Arizona and Baylor.

In his final season in college, he averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest in 32 games for Baylor.

The 21-year-old went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft this past summer.

On Oct. 19, the Knicks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

In 2021-22, they went 37-45, which had them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They missed the NBA Playoffs and play-in tournament.