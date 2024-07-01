New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart Hits Impressive WNBA Career Milestone
Breanna Stewart has eclipsed an impressive career milestone. On Sunday, the veteran out of UConn scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the New York Liberty's 81-75 win over the Atlanta Dream. With the performance, Stewart amassed 5,000 points in her WNBA career.
Not only did Stewart reach the impressive point total on Sunday, she became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 5,000 points in her career. It took her 242 games to eclipse the total.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was previously the record-holder, needing 243 games to score 5,000 career points. She now also ranks 25th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.
"You had mentioned about Stewie having a pretty good game, I mean, she had a great game today," said Liberty coach Sandy Brondello. "But she is also the fastest player ever to get to 5,000 points. I mean, that's pretty amazing, isn't it?"
"It's an incredible honor, and also something I'll definitely text her about," Stewart said. "All in all, I wouldn't be able to be here and do all these things without my teammates and really appreciate them."
Go ahead and add this impressive feat to the growing list of accomplishments for Stewart.
In her eight-year career, Stewart is a five-time WNBA All-Star, a two-time league MVP (2018, 2023), a two-time WNBA champion (2018, 2020) and two-time Finals MVP (2018, 2020). Becoming the fastest player to hit 5,000 career points is a nice addition to the resumé.
Stewart has been outstanding on both ends of the floor for the Liberty during the first half of the 2024 WNBA season. She's averaging 19.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest.
As a result, New York currently owns the best record in the WNBA at 16-3.
Stewart spent the first part of her WNBA career with the Seattle Storm (2016-22). She won championships with the Storm in 2018 and 2020, but missed the 2019 season because of a torn Achilles.
In 2023, Stewart joined the Liberty and is hoping to make a run at her third WNBA championship.