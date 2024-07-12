New York Liberty Set Franchise Attendance Record vs. Chicago Sky
New York Liberty fans showed up in full force for Thursday night's game against the Chicago Sky at Barclays Center, setting a new franchise attendance record.
A crowd of 17,758 attended Thursday's game between New York and Chicago, the largest ever for a Liberty game. New York gave its fans plenty to cheer about, posting a 91-76 victory over Chicago.
Fans also got to witness outstanding performances from Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists while making four-of-seven shots from 3-point territory. Jonquel Jones ended the game with a double-double, scoring 18 points and collecting 13 boards.
"Keep showing up for us because we're going to continue to show out for you guys," Ionescu said after learning about the record. "Thank you guys for supporting us and we're not done yet."
The Liberty are off to the best start in franchise history, improving to 19-4 after Thursday night's victory. They've also won four of their last five games.
Adding to the interest was the visit from Sky rookie Angel Reese, who took a 14-game double-double streak in Thursday's contest. The forward added another game to her streak, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Reese's double-double streak is the longest in WNBA history. She was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month in June and was a Week 7 Player of the Week, becoming the first player from the 2024 rookie class to receive the honor this season.
Whether it's been the Liberty's incredible start to the 2024 season, Reese's double-double streak or Caitlin Clark's shooting range, interest in the WNBA continues to rise.