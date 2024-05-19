New York Liberty Set WNBA Record with $2 Million Ticket Revenue vs. Indiana Fever
The New York Liberty are off to an incredibly strong start to the 2024 WNBA season. The team's success isn't just measured by a 3-0 record, either. On Saturday, as the team hosted Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at the Barclays Center, the Liberty set a league record for single-game ticket revenue.
According to the Associated Press, the Liberty had more than $2 million in ticket revenue for Saturday's game against the Fever. It's the highest single-game ticket revenue in league history.
Saturday's game between New York and Indiana was a sellout of 17,735 fans.
Liberty star Breanna Stewart was elated to hear the news about the ticket sales following the team's 91-80 victory over the Fever. She gave plenty of credit to Clark, but said "it's a long time coming" for the league.
"That's incredible. I think the buzz and just the eyes that Caitlin has brought from Iowa now to the WNBA is gonna be a collective win for all," Stewart said. "And now that she's a part of our league ... even though we're competing against each other, we're making sure that we're continuing to lift up this league together. And I think that's the most important thing.
"Obviously, we have to put the best talent on the court every night. But making sure there's growth, I think that when I first started in the league, some teams weren't even making revenue. ... It's a long time coming. We're happy to be at this point but we're not satisfied."
Stewart finished Saturday's game with 24 points, five rebounds and two assists. Clark also had a strong showing in her first game in New York, scoring 22 points, dishing out eight assists and collecting six boards.
New York is off to a hot start, defeating the Washington Mystics 85-80 in the opener and pummeling the Fever 102-66 in Thursday's game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana is still looking for its first victory of the 2024 WNBA season, sitting at 0-3.
The ticket revenue from Saturday's game is another sign that popularity for the WNBA is growing. Last week, the season opener between the Fever and Connecticut Sun brought in 2.1 million viewers, becoming the most-watched WNBA game on any ESPN platform.