New York Yankees Players 'Starstruck' When Meeting Caitlin Clark
It's not often that professional athletes are "starstruck" when meeting other professional athletes. But apparently, that's the kind of impact Indiana Fever rookie and WNBA star Caitlin Clark had on several members of the MLB's New York Yankees.
Clark made an appearance at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, taking in a game between New York and the Texas Rangers. Prior to the game, the former Iowa star met Yankees manager Aaron Boone, slugger Aaron Judge and several other players.
She made quite an impression on the team.
"She was impressive," Boone said. "It was fun to see the amount of our guys that were kind of just starstruck being around her. Pretty cool meeting her and it was a good start to the day."
Clark has been enjoying a month-long break from the WNBA while others compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics. That pause ends this coming week, as the Fever return to action on Friday, Aug. 16 to host the Phoenix Mercury.
But before the WNBA schedule heats back up, Clark wanted to take in a baseball game in New York. It's a big final trip before returning to Indianapolis.
"Honestly, just been taking time to get some rest, but we've also been practicing, getting back after it," Clark said. "Quick little trip to New York. I had to do a few things here and was lucky enough the Yanks were in town, so, catching a game."
Clark confirmed it was her first time at Yankee Stadium.
Clark, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is averaging 17.1 points and a league-best 8.2 assists per game this season. She's also been named the WNBA Rookie of the Month twice (May and July) and set the league's single-game assists record, dishing out 19 dimes in a July 17 contest against the Dallas Wings.
Without question, Clark has risen to stardom quickly in the WNBA. Even Yankees players — some of the most famous athletes in the country — are impressed by the Fever guard.