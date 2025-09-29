Next NBA Free Agency Class Could Miss a Top Option
Kevin Durant could end up becoming the NBA’s top free agent next summer.
However, the veteran forward doesn’t seem interested in getting to a point where he tests the market. Heading into his first season with the Houston Rockets, Durant made his feelings on his future in Texas clear: He wants to sign an extension sometime soon.
“I do see myself signing a contract extension,” Durant told reporters on Monday. “I can't tell you exactly when that will happen, but I do see it happening.”
KD’s Current Deal Will Expire Soon
When Durant was with the Brooklyn Nets, he signed a four-year max extension for $194 million.
The veteran forward was traded to the Phoenix Suns, leaving him with two full seasons on the Suns before getting moved to the Rockets.
Last year, Durant made $51.1 million with the Suns at age 36. This season, he’s set to collect $54.7 million from the Rockets. If an extension doesn’t get done by next July, Durant will officially hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.
Buying Into Kevin Durant’s Plans in Houston?
The Houston Rockets invested a lot to acquire Durant in an offseason trade. Doing all of that for a one-year rental seems like bad business from Houston’s standpoint.
Durant is certainly a massive gamble at this point in time. He’s 37 with a notable injury history. He also hasn’t been to an NBA Finals since his days with the Golden State Warriors dynasty.
Like many stars in the NBA, there are major question marks surrounding Durant. Yet, he’s still worth max deals, as he remains one of the most dominant players in the game.
With the Suns last season, Durant appeared in 62 games. He made 53 percent of his shots from the field, knocking down 43 percent of his threes. The veteran forward produced 26.6 points per game, while coming down with 6.0 rebounds, and dishing out 4.2 assists. For the second season in a row, Durant was an All-Star.
Durant has struggled to find the ideal long-term fit lately, joining his third team since 2019. At this stage of his career, settling down with an organization is in his best interest. If not, Durant would potentially join the likes of LeBron James, CJ McCollum, and Khris Middleton as a longtime seasoned vet who will hit the open market.
While it might take time for Durant to get something done, he seems to think an extension could be on its way sometime soon, preventing him from hitting the free agency market.