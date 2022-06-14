Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During Game 5
Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers) sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.
"It's impossible to predict anything in that series," Batum wrote in a tweet.
The series has been very entertaining as each team is 1-1 at home so far.
The teams are tied up at 2-2, so the winner of Monday's game will take a 3-2 advantage into Boston for Game 6 on Thursday night.
As for Batum and the Clippers, they lost in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans.
Therefore, even though they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, they missed the postseason.