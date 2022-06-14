Skip to main content
Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During Game 5

Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During Game 5

Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers) sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers) sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

On Monday night, Los Angeles Clippers star Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals.  

"It's impossible to predict anything in that series," Batum wrote in a tweet. 

The series has been very entertaining as each team is 1-1 at home so far. 

The teams are tied up at 2-2, so the winner of Monday's game will take a 3-2 advantage into Boston for Game 6 on Thursday night.  

As for Batum and the Clippers, they lost in the play-in tournament to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Therefore, even though they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference, they missed the postseason. 

USATSI_18533088_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During Game 5

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_7950300_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted During Game 5

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18468793_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Buzzer Beater In Game 5

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17806132_168388303_lowres
News

Kyle Kuzma's Bold Tweet About Andrew Wiggins During Game 5

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18532675_168388303_lowres
News

2 Very Special Guests At Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_18532677_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Ridiculous Shot In Game 5

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_18532385_168388303_lowres
News

2 NBA Stars Tweeted About Draymond Green During Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_11133893_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Check Out Jayson Tatum's Outfit Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17767848_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Star NBA Player Arrested In Kentucky

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago