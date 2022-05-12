Clippers Star Tweets HOT Take During Bucks-Celtics Game

Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet about Jrue Holiday on Wednesday night during Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 110-107 on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Jrue Holiday made some fantastic defensive plays down the stretch that helped lead the Bucks to a close victory.

Los Angeles Clippers star Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet giving Holiday very high praise.

Batum's tweet said: "Holiday will win the DPOY award at some point, he got to"

The Bucks now can closeout the series in Game 6 in Wisconsin.

They are coming off winning the NBA Championship last season, which was the first of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's career.

The Celtics came into the series on fire as they had swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs.

They finished this season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are the third seed.

The winner of the series will go to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers.

