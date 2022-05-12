Skip to main content

Clippers Star Tweets HOT Take During Bucks-Celtics Game

Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet about Jrue Holiday on Wednesday night during Game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics by a score of 110-107 on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts to take a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series. 

Jrue Holiday made some fantastic defensive plays down the stretch that helped lead the Bucks to a close victory. 

Los Angeles Clippers star Nicolas Batum sent out a tweet giving Holiday very high praise.  

Batum's tweet said: "Holiday will win the DPOY award at some point, he got to"

The Bucks now can closeout the series in Game 6 in Wisconsin. 

They are coming off winning the NBA Championship last season, which was the first of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's career.  

The Celtics came into the series on fire as they had swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round of the playoffs. 

They finished this season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are the third seed. 

The winner of the series will go to the Eastern Conference Finals, and face off with either the Miami Heat or the Philadelphia 76ers. 

  • STEPH'S HILARIOUS QUOTE AFTER GAME 5: Steph Curry had a great quote after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series. The Warriors now lead the series 3-1. CLICK HERE.
  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 4 LOSS: The Milwaukee Bucks had a tough loss at home to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night. The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16841573_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Star Tweets HOT Take During Bucks-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_18247796_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Went Off In Boston

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_18128972_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports For Game 5

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Grizzlies Starting Lineups For Game 5

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17644588_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Khris Middleton Injury Update

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17135672_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Long Injury Report For Game 6

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18237135_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Cryptic Tweet Before Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18222068_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17591739_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Final Injury Report For Game 5

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago