Nigel Hayes With New Team

Nigel Hayes, who has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors, has signed with Fenerbahçe Beko.
Former NBA player Nigel Hayes has joined Fenerbahçe Beko, a team in Istanbul, Turkey.  

Luca D'Alessandro relayed the details of the signing. 

Luca D'Alessandro on July 19: "Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul has reached an agreement with Nigel Hayes-Davies for 1+1 years. If the official signing takes place; Hayes-Davis will earn 600 thousand Euros per year. Per @yagosabuncuoglu. First report @Levent_yavuzz"

Hayes was a star college basketball for Wisconsin, and played there for four seasons.  

He averaged 14.0 points and 6.6 rebounds during his senior season, and has career averages of 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 150 games. 

In the 2017 NBA Draft he did not get drafted, but he did play in nine games for the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings. 

His career averages in the NBA are 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game in those nine games for the three teams. 

The 27-year-old has also played in the G League and other countries. 

At his age, he is likely done playing in the NBA, because there is very limited upside when a player is already turning 28-years-old next season. 

However, many players that are on the fringe of being NBA players can make a very good living overseas. 

In fact, there are plenty of player who make more money in other countries than they would playing in the G League or on a minimum deal in the league. 

There is no question that he will be one of the best players on his team next season in Turkey. 

