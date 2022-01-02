Nikola Jokic And Bol Bol's Highlight Is Going Viral

The Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 124-111 in Texas on Saturday evening.

The win advanced the Nuggets to 18-16 in 34 games this season, and the loss dropped the Rockets to 10-27 in 37 games this season.

During the game, Nikola Jokic and Bol Bol had an incredible highlight, and the clip is going viral on Twitter.

The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rob Perez.

Jokic had a ridiculous crossover behind the back, and then threw up an alley-oop to Bol Bol, who dunked it home.

The Nuggets were expected to be one of the contenders this season, but after injuries to several key players, they have only gotten off to a decent start to the season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

