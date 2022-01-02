Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Nikola Jokic And Bol Bol's Highlight Is Going Viral
    Publish date:

    Nikola Jokic And Bol Bol's Highlight Is Going Viral

    Nikola Jokic and Bol Bol had an incredible highlight during the Denver Nuggets win over the Houston Rockets.
    Author:

    Nikola Jokic and Bol Bol had an incredible highlight during the Denver Nuggets win over the Houston Rockets.

    The Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 124-111 in Texas on Saturday evening. 

    The win advanced the Nuggets to 18-16 in 34 games this season, and the loss dropped the Rockets to 10-27 in 37 games this season. 

    During the game, Nikola Jokic and Bol Bol had an incredible highlight, and the clip is going viral on Twitter.  

    The clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rob Perez. 

    Jokic had a ridiculous crossover behind the back, and then threw up an alley-oop to Bol Bol, who dunked it home. 

    The Nuggets were expected to be one of the contenders this season, but after injuries to several key players, they have only gotten off to a decent start to the season, and are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nikola Jokic And Bol Bol's Highlight Is Going Viral

    50 seconds ago
    USATSI_16077859_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237984_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Suns Injury Report Against The Hornets

    46 minutes ago
    USATSI_17103100_168388303_lowres
    News

    Sacramento Kings' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_17246198_168388303_lowres
    News

    Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Boston Celtics

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Cole Anthony's Injury Status For Magic-Celtics Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13596347_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This Basketball Game On Saturday

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17359331_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Just Broke Another Record

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_12874002_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Klay Thompson Make 24 Three-Pointers In A Row Before The Warriors Play The Jazz

    2 hours ago