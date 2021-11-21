Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Nikola Jokic And Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Have Been Teammates On The Milwaukee Bucks
    Nikola Jokic was drafted in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets, and the Milwaukee Bucks passed on him. If they had drafted him, they would have been able to pair Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
    The last three years the NBA's MVP Award has been won by two players named Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. 

    Jokic won the award last season, and Antetokounmpo won the award in back-to-back seasons prior to that. 

    Something crazy? 

    The Bucks could have drafted Antetokounmpo and Jokic in back-to-back seasons. 

    How is it possible? 

    A lot of recent former MVP's; LeBron James, Derrick Rose, Kevin Durant,, James Harden, etc. were top-three picks in the NBA Draft. 

    Antetokounmpo was a lesser known prospect out of Greece, and was the 15th overall pick by the Bucks in 2013. 

    Jokic was an even more unknown prospect and was the 41st overall pick in 2014 to the Nuggets. 

    The Bucks drafted Johnny O'Bryant with the 36th overall pick just a few picks earlier when Jokic was still on the board. 

    If they had been able to pair the two, they would have had arguably the greatest front-court in NBA history. 

    The only argument that they wouldn't have been is for the possibility that maybe if they had been on the same team they would not have been develop into MVP's because they would have to share the spotlight and the ball. 

    Even so, everything appears to be working out for the Bucks, because Antetokounmpo led them to the 2021 NBA Championship and he won the Finals MVP. 

    As for the Nuggets, they go down as making one of the best selections ever in an NBA Draft. 

    He is the only MVP to ever be drafted that low in NBA history.  

    USATSI_12181890_168388303_lowres
