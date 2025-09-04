Nikola Jokic Draws Strong Analysis From Former NBA Star
Nikola Jokic is well on his way to the NBA’s Hall of Fame, and he seems to have plenty of gas left in the tank.
Even if Jokic remained at the same caliber of play next season, the Denver Nuggets' big man would be right back in MVP contention.
However, former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins made a statement that should worry Jokic’s opponents around the NBA.
Another Level to Unlock?
via @RunItBackFDTV: Boogie Cousins sees greatness in Nikola Jokić… but thinks there’s still another level to unlock 🗣️
Joker’s place as a top-10 big man is already cemented — but one more ring could launch him into even bigger conversations 🏆
“As of right now, I have him as a top 10 big all-time,” Cousins said on Run It Back.
“In today’s game, he’s top 10 all-time. If he wins another championship, we can easily start talking about top five. I think he’s that good—I think he’s that good early in his career—obviously, he has a long way to go with the remainder of his career. A lot more things might change, as far as accolades and achievements. The talent speaks for itself. The consistency speaks for itself, the dominance. Everything he brings to the game. If he wins another championship, he’s top five, and the conversation definitely starts to switch.
If Jokic hasn’t reached his peak and truly has another level to unlock, the NBA will have its hands full.
Considering the Nuggets’ big man is far from a traditional player at the position, the versatility he brings to the table has become a handful for defenses to deal with. Nightly, Jokic is a triple-double threat, and defenses haven’t figured out ways to shut him down.
Since the 2018-2019 NBA season, Jokic has averaged 20 and 10 in six of the last seven seasons. This past year, he averaged a triple-double for the first time in his career by posting averages of 29.6 points, 10.2 assists, and 12.7 rebounds. He also shot the ball at a career-high clip, knocking down 42 percent of his threes.
When Jokic became a high-usage center during his second NBA season, he began to establish himself as one of the best scoring bigs in the league. As far as passing goes, he has maintained a 100th percentile ranking in assist percentage for seven consecutive seasons at the big position, per Cleaning the Glass.
As long as Jokic maintains good health, the Nuggets will continue to be a threat. And if Jokic remains at the same level—or better—he’ll end up right back in MVP contention for the sixth season in a row.