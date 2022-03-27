Skip to main content
VIRAL: Nikola Jokic Just Had One Of The Best Passes You'll Ever See

VIRAL: Nikola Jokic Just Had One Of The Best Passes You'll Ever See

Nikola Jokic had a sensational pass in Saturday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nikola Jokic had a sensational pass in Saturday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado on Saturday evening, and during the game 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had a ridiculous pass.      

The clip of the play, which is going viral on social media, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.  

Jokic is in the middle of an incredible season where he is averaging 26.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. 

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-31 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17972750_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Ridiculous Pass Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_17966446_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Viral Celebration After Nailing A 3-Pointer And Getting Fouled

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17149224_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Bold Viral Tweet About Devin Booker

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17530725_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Viral Quote Is Giving Fans Deja Vu

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17884396_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Alex Rodriguez Put On His Instagram Story After The Timberwolves Beat The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15452144_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16337677_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Final Injury Report Against The Grizzlies

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_13665932_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Heat's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago