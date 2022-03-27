Nikola Jokic's Ridiculous Pass Is Going Viral

VIRAL: Nikola Jokic Just Had One Of The Best Passes You'll Ever See
Nikola Jokic had a sensational pass in Saturday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado on Saturday evening, and during the game 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had a ridiculous pass.
The clip of the play, which is going viral on social media, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.
Jokic is in the middle of an incredible season where he is averaging 26.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-31 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.