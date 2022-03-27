Nikola Jokic's Ridiculous Pass Is Going Viral

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Colorado on Saturday evening, and during the game 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had a ridiculous pass.

The clip of the play, which is going viral on social media, can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.

Jokic is in the middle of an incredible season where he is averaging 26.2 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 43-31 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

