WATCH: Steph Curry Holds Back A Hot Tempered Nikola Jokic In Game 2

Nikola Jokic had to be held back by Steph Curry in Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106 on Monday evening to take Game 2 of their first-round series.  

In the second half, Nikola Jokic got ejected from the game after receiving his second technical.  

He had been hot tempered at several points in the game, and in one instance had to be held back by Steph Curry.  

Jokic did not like that Gary Payton II tapped him on his rear end as the team's went to their huddles. 

The Warriors lead the series 2-0, and the following two games will be played in Colorado. 

