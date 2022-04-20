WATCH: Steph Curry Holds Back A Hot Tempered Nikola Jokic In Game 2
Nikola Jokic had to be held back by Steph Curry in Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-106 on Monday evening to take Game 2 of their first-round series.
In the second half, Nikola Jokic got ejected from the game after receiving his second technical.
He had been hot tempered at several points in the game, and in one instance had to be held back by Steph Curry.
Jokic did not like that Gary Payton II tapped him on his rear end as the team's went to their huddles.
The Warriors lead the series 2-0, and the following two games will be played in Colorado.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.