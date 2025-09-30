Nikola Jokic Name-Drops Top NBA Free Agent During Nuggets’ Media Day
The Denver Nuggets made some key changes during the offseason. Moving on from the veteran guard, Russell Westbrook, is one of them.
On Monday, the Nuggets rang in the new hoops year with their annual media day. When the multi-time MVP center Nikola Jokic took the podium, he joked that he needed to make some new friends this season. The star center name-dropped some of his former teammates, including Westbrook.
via @DNVR_Nuggets: "A bunch of my friends left: DJ, Russ, Vlato, Dario. So I need to find some new friends." - Nikola Jokic
Westbrook parting ways with the Nuggets was the veteran guard’s decision. That’s not to say that Westbrook didn’t enjoy his time with the Nuggets, and rejected a return entirely, but the future Hall of Famer had a player option on his contract.
For $3.4 million, Westbrook could’ve suited up for the Nuggets in 2025-2026, taking a chance on running it back with the team that made some key tweaks before hoping to compete for a title once again.
Instead, he tested the free agency market by declining the option. So far, the result is remaining on the market, waiting patiently for the next opportunity to present itself.
Could the Nuggets Consider Bringing Russell Westbrook Back?
Since Westbrook parted ways with the Nuggets, there hasn’t been any discussion regarding a pay bump being offered to Westbrook to bring him back.
Considering Jokic’s comments, it’s safe to assume that the short-lived Westbrook chapter in Denver is officially closed. Westbrook appeared in 75 games last year, starting 36 of those matchups. Averaging 27.9 minutes of action, Westbrook produced 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
In the playoffs, Westbrook appeared in 13 games. He shot 39 percent from the field, producing 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
What’s Available for Westbrook?
With training camps firing up last week going into this week, Westbrook is quickly running out of options. Throughout the offseason, he’s only been linked to a handful of teams.
For a brief moment, the New York Knicks seemed like a possible option, but they signed a handful of veterans, including Malcolm Brogdon, which made it clear that Westbrook was no longer on their radar.
The Sacramento Kings are another team that has been heavily linked to Westbrook throughout the summer. Currently, the Kings seem to have their eyes on a potential trade with the Golden State Warriors. However, a scenario where the Kings pick up Jonathan Kuminga seems far-fetched at this time.
But as long as that situation is unresolved, Westbrook will likely stay on the free agency market.