Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Bulls Game

Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets-Bulls Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls.
The Denver Nuggets are 0-1 in the preseason after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 112-101 on Monday. 

On Friday night, they will now face off with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois, but they will be without their best player for the game.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the contest with a wrist injury. 

Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić has been downgraded to officially OUT tonight against the Bulls with that right wrist sprain. He did not travel will the team - he stayed back in Denver. To reiterate - this is a chance for him to get extra rest and the Nuggets are just playing it extra cautious."

The preseason doesn't count for anything, so this is the smart move. 

Jokic is one of the best players in the entire NBA, and there is no need to have him out there in the preseason if he has any kind of injury. 

Last season, he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest in 74 regular season games.

They dealt with injuries to key players, but Jokic kept them afloat as they finished the season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. 

However, they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in five games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Nuggets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they visit the Utah Jazz Salt Lake City. 

