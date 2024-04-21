Nikola Jokic's Pre-Game Outfit Went Viral Before Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets are hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic was photoed wearing a fantastic pre-game outfit.
The post on X from the Nuggets got 28,000 likes and one million impressions in less than three hours.
Via The Denver Nuggets: "Going to play basketball or going to steal the moon?"
Jokic has become one of the greatest players of all time.
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They have gone 33-8 in the 41 games they have played on their home floor in Denver.
Jokic has won two MVPs and led the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat (he won the Finals MVP).
He will also have an excellent chance to win the 2024 MVP.
As for the Lakers, they came into the series as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 47-35 record.
They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Last season, the Lakers were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).