Here's What Nikola Jokic Said After The Nuggets Lost Game 3
The Denver Nuggets have dug themselves into a gigantic hole that they probably will not be able to get out of.
They lost Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors by a score of 118-113 on Thursday night in Colorado, and they are now down 0-3 in their first-round series.
Losing the first two games on the road at Chase Center was understandable, but they came into Thursday as the home team and the more desperate team and could not close the deal.
After the pivotal game, 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic spoke to reporters and some of the key things that he said were captured by Katy Winge of AltitudeTV.
The loss was also the seventh straight playoff game that Jokic and the Nuggets have lost.
They made the second-round of the NBA Playoffs last season, but were swept by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Warriors, they are back to looking a lot like themselves after missing the playoffs for each of the last two seasons.
With Klay Thompson back in the lineup for the first time in two seasons, they look as unbeatable as ever.
