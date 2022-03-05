Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game
Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Houston Rockets in Colorado on Friday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.
2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game due to an illness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account Underdog NBA.
The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 36-26 record in the 62 games that they have played.
They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and 17-11 in 28 games at home this season.
As for the Rockets, they have the worst record in the west at 15-47 in the 62 games that they have played.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.