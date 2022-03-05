Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Houston Rockets in Colorado on Friday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.  

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game due to an illness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account Underdog NBA.    

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 36-26 record in the 62 games that they have played.  

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and 17-11 in 28 games at home this season.  

As for the Rockets, they have the worst record in the west at 15-47 in the 62 games that they have played.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game

By Ben Stinar31 seconds ago
USATSI_17580033_168388303_lowres
News

Nuggets And Rockets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17656856_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brooklyn Nets General Manager Gives Update On Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_15557564_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Injury Update On Nets Star Joe Harris

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost to The Mavs

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Knicks-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_15949152_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Hawks-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago