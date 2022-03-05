Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Rockets Game

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Houston Rockets in Colorado on Friday night, and for the game they will be without their best player.

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out for the game due to an illness, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account Underdog NBA.

The Nuggets come into the game as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and have a 36-26 record in the 62 games that they have played.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and 17-11 in 28 games at home this season.

As for the Rockets, they have the worst record in the west at 15-47 in the 62 games that they have played.

