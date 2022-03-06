Skip to main content

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, and for the game they will likely have their best player back in action. 

2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is listed as probable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

Jokic missed the team's last game on Friday night against the Houston Rockets with an illness.  

The Nuggets won that game 116-101, and are now 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-26 record in the 63 games that they have played so far this season.  

Unfortunately, they have dealt with a lot of injuries to key players all season long. 

