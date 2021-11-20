Nikola Jokic Absence Proves Problematic: Chicago Bulls Go Into Denver And Knock Off The Nuggets

The Chicago Bulls won their 11th game of the season on Friday night in Denver over the Nuggets 114-108.

The Nuggets were playing without their best players 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic who was out with a wrist injury, and they fell to 9-7 on the season.

After missing the playoffs every year since the 2017 season, the Bulls have been a nice surprise as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have proved to be massive additions to the roster to help out All-Star Zach LaVine.

In the game, Ball had seven points, three rebounds and six assists, DeRozan and 26 points, six rebounds and four assists and LaVine had 36 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Nuggets were led by Aaron Gordon who had 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

