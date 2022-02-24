Skip to main content
Ben Simmons' Status For Celtics-Nets Game

Ben Simmons' Status For Celtics-Nets Game

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Thursday's game between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York in their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday evening. 

For the game, they will still be without their new three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers earlier this month.  

The 25-year-old former first overall pick has yet to play in a game this season, but prior to this year he had made three straight All-Star games. 

He has career averages of 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and  7.7 assists per game 

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17659777_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Reportedly Sitting Out For The Remainder Of The Season

By Ben Stinar
just now
USATSI_12621745_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Celtics-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
21 seconds ago
USATSI_6238704_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These Two Teams Should Sign Jeff Teague

By Ben Stinar
43 seconds ago
USATSI_17732813_168388303_lowres
News

Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals What Michael Jordan Told Him

By Ben Stinar
6 hours ago
USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kevin Durant's Status For Celtics-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
7 hours ago
USATSI_17161066_168388303_lowres
News

Goran Dragic's Status For Celtics-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
8 hours ago
USATSI_17398158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Three Teams That Should Sign Isaiah Thomas

By Ben Stinar
9 hours ago
USATSI_16255128_168388303_lowres
News

Update On Ben Simmons Status For Nets Debut

By Ben Stinar
9 hours ago
USATSI_17286713_168388303_lowres
News

Stephen A. Smith Had A Very Bold Take About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
10 hours ago