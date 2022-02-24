Ben Simmons' Status For Celtics-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center in New York in their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday evening.

For the game, they will still be without their new three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Simmons was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers earlier this month.

The 25-year-old former first overall pick has yet to play in a game this season, but prior to this year he had made three straight All-Star games.

He has career averages of 14.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game

As for the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-28 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball