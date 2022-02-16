Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. The star point guard is only eligible to play in road games due to the New York City vaccine mandate, but the game on Tuesday against the Knicks will be in Manhattan.

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks. The star point guard is only eligible to play in road games due to the New York City vaccine mandate, but the game on Tuesday against the Knicks will be in Manhattan.

The Brooklyn Nets will be just a few miles away from home when they play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday evening.  

For the game, they will be without their star guard Kyrie Irving, and his status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.  

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Screenshot that is captured from the NBA's official injury report.

Irving is listed as "ineligible to play" and is ruled out. 

The Nets and Knicks are both two of the coldest teams in the entire NBA right now. 

On Monday night, the Nets snapped an 11-game losing streak when they beat the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.     

They are 30-27, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Knicks, they are 2-8 in their last ten games, and they are 25-33, which has them as the 12th seed in the east.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13569464_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Knicks Game

53 seconds ago
USATSI_17393248_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost To The Clippers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17285368_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Bucks To Reportedly Sign Former Nets Star

1 minute ago
USATSI_17580752_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Reportedly Agree To Buyout With Former All-Star

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17119076_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets

3 minutes ago
USATSI_12749871_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During His Brother's First Game With The Nets

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17263142_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Nets

6 minutes ago
USATSI_13619898_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Knicks Game

10 hours ago
USATSI_16994122_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Edwards Injury Status In Hornets-Timberowlves Game

10 hours ago