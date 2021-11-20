No Kevin Durant, No Problem?

The Brooklyn Nets had to play without Kevin Durant for the first time all season on Friday night when they hosted the Orlando Magic.

Durant had played in the team's first 16 games, and the Nets went 11-5 in those games.

As for the Magic, they were coming off of a big win over the New York Knicks, but were 4-10 heading into the game.

The Nets were able to squeak by the Magic 115-113 without Durant, and pick up their 12th win of the season.

Not to mention they've also been without Kyrie Irving, so a team that was built to have a big-three of Durant, Irving and James Harden only played with one of them on Friday.

Therefore, the win was still impressive even though they only beat the Magic, who likely won't be a playoff team.

Harden had 36 points, ten rebounds and eight assists in the win.

